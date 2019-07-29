Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
10 Best Instagram art post to motivate you to #Makethechange this Earth Overshoot Day

This Earth Overshoot Day, the movement is encouraging increased awareness of how your personal footprint contributes to the problem. With the hashtag #movethedate, people are sharing short videos and photos of things they have changed to help reduce their carbon footprint.The hashtag has collected posts from across the globe with a number of artists and organisations posting inspirational art.

We've collected 10 of the most inspirational art pieces from artists across Instagram that really illustrate the point.

1.

Sophie Benson is a writer, stylist and lecturer who focuses on sustainable fashion with a feminist tone. Benson posted this great GIF complete with tips on how to reduce your consumption as well as enact greater change in governments.

2.

Greenpeace Germany created this post showing the earth running out of juice. Their caption highlights the fact that we are using 1.75 times the world's natural resources each year and encourages followers to share what they are doing to give something back.

3.

Ann Kiernan is an illustrator based in Berlin, Germany. This vibrant watercolour piece shows people crammed into the shape of a globe echoing one of Earth Overshoot Day's target areas of change, population.

4.

Sustainable lifestyle blogger, @liveconcious_, posted this stunning painting by her mother that contrasts the things we stand to loose with the most impacting aspects of human existence.

View this post on Instagram

Today is #earthovershootday. What does this mean? Earth overshoot day marks the date when humanity’s demand for ecological resources and services in a given year exceeds what earth can regenerate in that year. Every year earth overshoot day gets earlier and earlier. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ What can we do to #movethedate? As individuals, we can all be more conscious of the way we live. This can be as simple as rethinking your purchasing behaviour, reducing your meat consumption or trying to use less single use plastic. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ But most importantly, we must demand our governments take drastic action to reduce global co2 emissions. Vote for the people who stand for the planet, get involved in local politics and join @extinctionrebellion or another activist group of your choice. ⁣ ⁣ My very talented mother painted this beautiful picture of our earth! 🌎

A post shared by Fiona (@liveconscious_) on

5.

This illustration from Romina Rosa Illustration shows how population density influences pollution. They simply say 'one of our huge problems is too much pollution'; we don't need much more as a picture paints a thousand words!

6.

Artist Karoline Kohle, Girlboss of Social Design Label, posted this illustration of a woman holding the earth. She also gives 6 tips that you can follow individually to help reduce consumption of planetary resources.

View this post on Instagram

Heute ist leider der "Earth Overshoot Day"! Wir Menschen haben heute weltweit alle natürlichen Ressourcen aufgebraucht, die die Erde innerhalb eines Jahres regenerieren und nachhaltig zur Verfügung stellen kann. Allein in Deutschland hatten wir diesen Tag bereits am 3. Mai 2019 erreicht. Was können wir tun, um das Datum zu verschieben ? #movethedate Der @wwf hat folgende 6 Tipps dafür gegeben. 1. Ernährung Wenn wir den globalen Fleischkonsum um 50 Prozent reduzieren, würden wir den Overshoot Day um 5 Tage verschieben! 2. Lebensmittel sparen Wenn wir die Lebensmittelabfälle weltweit halbieren würden, würden wir den Overshoot Day um 11 Tage verschieben. 3. Der Natur helfen Würden wir 350 Millionen Hektar Wald wiederaufforsten, würden wir den Overshoot Day um 8 Tage verschieben. Aber auch ein naturnaher Garten hilft unserer Umwelt. 4. Kleidung bewusst kaufen Kleidung macht 3 Prozent des globalen ökologischen Fußabdrucks aus. Checke vorher: Hab ich soetwas schon im Kleiderschrank? Kann ich es gebraucht kaufen, leihen, tauschen oder sogar selber machen? 5. Nachhaltig reisen Kleine Hotels aufsuchen, lokale und biologische Lebensmittel kaufen, alternative Transportmittel nutzen – all das kann helfen, den Overshoot Day zu verschieben. 6. Transport-Alternativen nutzen Wenn wir nur halb so viel mit dem Auto fahren und ein Drittel mit öffentlichen Verkehrsmitteln zurücklegen würden, den Rest durch Wandern oder Radfahren überbrückten, könnten wir den Overshoot Day um 12 Tage verschieben. Welche Punkte fallen euch davon leicht? Und wo geht es ganz easy?

A post shared by Karoline Kohle (@karacho.paper) on

7.

This illustration from Romina Rosa Illustration last year was so good we had to include it too. The small girl asking the older gentleman 'Why did you eat the world?' represents the problem of over consumption in a perfectly heartbreaking way.

8.

Petra Holländer is a Austrian artist creating comics about sustainable living. This post encourages action on Earth Overshoot Day but their Instagram is equally packed with plenty of informational illustrations about how to live a more eco-friendly life.

View this post on Instagram

By today we have use all the resources our planet can renew in one year. It is the 29.7.2019 and today is EARTH OVERSHOOT DAY 🌍💥 This means from today on we are living on the costs of mother nature. Humanity is using nature much faster than the nature's ecosystem can regenerate. The equivalent of 1,75 earths would be required to produce enough resources to meet humanity's consumption rates at the current state. So what can we do now? 😱 There are a few things: 🌿 start living more sustainable - let's start today and have a look at our own lifestyle. What can we do better? What can we reduce? How can we save more resources? Everyone can do something, just start doing it 💪 🌿 Get politically active, support people, organisations and parties that fight for the future of humanity and our planet! 🌿 Go out and talk with friends, family and others about the current state of our planet, share information and spread the message 🙌

A post shared by Petra Holländer (@homovirido) on

9.

Fashion revolution have chosen a visual representation of the planets plastic problem. The global movement calling for greater transparency in the fashion industry highlights the responsibility that consumers have to make sure they use their privilege to buy ethically and sustainably.

View this post on Instagram

It’s Earth Overshoot Day. This means that by July 29th, we’ve consumed our global natural resource budget for 2019. In order for us to sustain our current lifestyles and consumption rates, humanity needs about 1.75 planet Earths. Today, it’s important to remember that not all nations, or in fact humans, contribute to this resource overconsumption on an equal scale. The @GlobalFootprintNetwork has estimated that if all 7.5 billion of us shared the lifestyles of those in the USA, we’d need 5 planet Earths, while if we scaled our lifestyles to those in India we could use the resources of less than one planet’s capacity. What can we do? The campaign is calling for us to #movethedate later in the year for 2020’s #EarthOvershootDay. To do this, we can begin by mitigating our own consumption, but we also need Government action. Today, why not write to your policy maker and ask them what they’re doing to ensure environmental sustainability above economic growth. Ask them if they support legislation to protect the planet’s finite resources from corporate interests. Be curious. Find out. DO SOMETHING. 📷 IMAGE by Wolf Silveri @Wolf.silveri 💚 #FashionRevolution

A post shared by Fashion Revolution (@fash_rev) on

10.

Not only have Whatdesigncando created this great GIF, they have also created a video series for designers to show how they can help inspire others to #makethechange.

