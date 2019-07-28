9 of the best must-have sustainable summer jewellery looks

Update your look this summer with these sizzling sustainably-made jewellery lines, perfect for wearing on the beach or for al fresco drinks. Here, we take a look at some of the most inspiring eco-friendly jewellers on the market.

Eden Diodati

Transform your summer outfits with a pair of stunning dropped earrings like the Caged Bird designs from Eden Diodati. Founded by Jennifer Ewah, the range puts sustainability at the forefront of its operation and works with a cooperative of women who survived the genocide in Rwanda, drawing upon artisanal heritage to create the collections.

As well as this, 10% of the dividends are donated to Médecins sans Frontières to address human fragility on a global scale. Make the most of the warmer weather and the opportunity to go sleeve-free by donning one of the collection’s dazzling arm cuffs, knowing that a proportion of the proceeds will go to good causes.

Shakti Ellenwood

If animal amulets are your thing, there are plenty to choose from among Shakti Ellenwood’s jewels. The designer uses certified conflict-free gemstones and 18ct Fairtrade gold, so you can be rest assured that it’s fully traceable and sustainably sourced. The designer also has a full range of ethical engagement and wedding rings for summer brides and grooms.

Related |Our pick of the most affordably luxurious ethical jewellery brands

Vieri

Third generation jewellery brand Vieri underwent an extensive reinvention in 2013, when they put corporate responsibility and sustainable production at the heart of the business. If you’re after a new summer look, you could do much worse than Plump for Vieri, where all the collections and pieces are made from recycled or ethically- sourced gold, which is then produced in Italy and Germany.

As well as this, creative director, Guya Merkle created the Earthbeat Foundation in 2013, which sets out to diversify the sources of income for gold miners and raises awareness among gold consumers and the industry. We love the Respect The Beautiful Collection Necklaces where 10% of the profits go towards supporting gold mining communities.

Related |What jewellery can teach us about acting responsibly

Pascale James

Take the seaside with you wherever you go with the aqua-inspired water collection from Pascale James. The jeweller uses silver recycled from scrap jewellery, medical equipment and electronics to minimise the impact of mining silver. They only manufacture products to order and use a renewable energy supplier to reduce carbon emissions; only recycled packaging is used.

Article 22

A trip to Laos inspired Elizabeth Suda to set up this inspirational jewellery line and already they have big name fans in Emma Watson and Massive Attack. Article 22's debut collection Peace Bomb uses shrapnel and war debris as materials, helping to clear the area of the remnants of war and use the material to make something beautiful. They pay local artisans at least five times the local income and pay back 10% to community development funds. Shop for bangles, hoop earrings and cuffs to complement summer outfits.

Bario Neal

Over in the US, Bario Neal’s jewellery is a leading light in eco circles. The brand uses Fairmined gold, ensuring that all miners meet strict environmental standards, all diamonds are fully traceable and primarily of recycled, Australian, Canadian, and Namibian origin; all recycled gemstones have been repurposed from old stock or other jewellery.

Not only that, the brand works hard to create inclusivity in their designs and ethos, particularly surrounding the presumption of heterosexuality that they found pervades much of the wedding and jewellery industry. A great choice if you’re marrying this summer.

Tada & Toy

Dress your ears with a sense of fun this summer with a new pair of jewels from Tada & Toy. Set up by two childhood friends, the brand describes their style as a “playful amalgamation of Indian embellishment and Swedish Scandinavian style.” 5% of all profits and 25% of charity collection sales go to the Aspinall Foundation, to fund conservation projects.

Tuza

Mexican born Suzzan Atala has been leading the way when it comes to sustainable jewellery. The striking designs are made using the highest quality sterling silver by artisans in Mexico City who are offered fair pay and fair treatment for their work. Every season, Tuza choose a female-led organisation to donate a portion of their profits to. The colourful El Roy Resin Drop earrings will add a pop of colour to your summer wardrobe.

Ana Khouri

Lady Gaga is the latest amongst famous folk to wear Brazilian designer’s jewels, with the singer wearing a pair of her earrings on the October 2018 cover of American Vogue. It’s easy to understand why her pieces are so popular. As well as being beautiful to look at, all are made using fair-mined 18-carat gold, platinum and traceable diamonds and gemstones from Zambia.

Words: Keeley Bolger