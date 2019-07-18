15 sustainable women's workwear pieces for every office

Women's tailoring is almost impossible to find let alone tailoring that uses responsibly sourced materials. You want to look and feel your best when you walk into that important meeting and finding the right outfit can make all the difference. Natural materials and loose fits will help you keep cool all the way from the packed commuter train to your big presentation. Scouring shops and online stores is not something we want to spend our precious evenings and weekends doing so we've tried to take some of the hassle out of buying workwear. Whether your office is super smart or a bit more casual you'll find something on this list for you.

People Tree | V&A Daisy Print Top | £69

1.

People Tree

This top features a fun pattern from revolutionary Parisian designer, Paul Poiret as part of People Tree's collaboration with the Victoria & Albert Museum in London. It is vegan and made entirely from organic responsibly sourced cotton.

V&A Daisy Print Top

£69

Shop Now

BAV TAiLOR | Lokya Escape Trousers | £475.69

2.

BAV TAiLOR

These beautiful trousers are made from 100% natural silk so are breathable and biodegradable. All of BAV TAilOR's materials are fair trade certified or recycled.

Lokya Escape Trousers

£475.69

Shop Now

People Tree | Kiera Pencil Skirt in Navy | £49

3.

People Tree

Pencil skirts a are a workwear classic and this black organic cotton option from People Tree will go with anything. Ultimately versatile , you can dress it up with a jacket or down with some trainers and a printed tee.

Kiera Pencil Skirt in Navy

£49

Shop Now

Maggie Marilyn | Just Getting Started belted pinstripe blazer | £525.00

4.

Maggie Marilyn

Responsibly made, this jacket supports textile mills and manufacturing in New Zealand. Its loose wrapped fit bridges the gap between formal and functional; you can even by matching trousers.

Just Getting Started belted pinstripe blazer

£525.00

Shop Now

Nancy Dee | Joni Herringbone Pencil Skirt | £58

5.

Nancy Dee

Another pencil skirt from Joni Dee, this one is made from slightly heavier, British made fabrics. The herringbone pattern is perfect for any event and can be dressed up for after work drinks.

Joni Herringbone Pencil Skirt

£58

Shop Now

COSSAC | Wrap Midi Skirt | £79

6.

COSSAC

The paper-bag waste has been everywhere this summer and this wrap skirt provides different take. Ethically made in Turkey, COSSAC only produce small runs of each product to prevent waste.

Wrap Midi Skirt

£79

Shop Now

Nancy Dee | Esme Cherry Red | £65

7.

Nancy Dee

Natural materials make this striking red dress wearable whatever the weather with bamboo fibres adding to its sustainability. It is British made and the highly flattering silhouette will look good on anyone.

Esme Cherry Red

£65

Shop Now

COSSAC | Palazzo Trousers | £140

8.

COSSAC

Comfort is key in these palazzo pants and they will carry you from the sticky weather of summer all the way through into cosier autumn looks. They are made from 100% woven Tencel made in Turkey.

Palazzo Trousers

£140

Shop Now

OffOn | Black Linen Cropped Trousers | £60

9.

OffOn

Black trousers are another workwear staple and this linen pair offer a more sustainable option. The fabric will wick away sweat in the summer and trap heat in the winter making them an all year round piece.

Black Linen Cropped Trousers

£60

Shop Now

BAV TAiLOR | Lokya Lotus Shirt | £494.28

10.

BAV TAiLOR

The loose texture and incredible fabric of this piece creates a different take on the white shirt. It is made from 100% Japanese salt finish organza silk and recycled cotton fibres.

Lokya Lotus Shirt

£494.28

Shop Now

OffOn | Striped Linen Jumpsuit | £91.30

11.

OffOn

Jumpsuits are an easy option for the professional woman without much time in the morning. This piece is 100% linen and OffOn refuse to make seasonal collections reducing the waste created by unsold products.

Striped Linen Jumpsuit

£91.30

Shop Now

Beaumont Organic | Nicole-Maria Modal Blue Trousers in Blue | £120

12.

Beaumont Organic

The peachy finish of these trousers will feel great against your skin and their elegant cut will make you feel great. Ethically made in Portugal these trousers are luxurious and comfortable.

Nicole-Maria Modal Blue Trousers in Blue

£120

Shop Now

Nancy Dee | Clara St Tropez Shorts | £58

13.

Nancy Dee

For those of us lucky enough to live in sunny countries, tailored shorts can be a good option for keeping cool. This British made pair from Nancy Dee feature a statement print and can be paired with a matching bomber jacket for a more complete look.

Clara St Tropez Shorts

£58

Shop Now

People Tree | Penny Shirt Dress | £75

14.

People Tree

This coat dress is a bestseller for People Tree. Tailored to fit your waist but not too clingy, its mid-length skirt will fit most office dress codes. The organic, responsibly sourced cotton is hand woven by artisans in Bangladesh and India.

Penny Shirt Dress

£75

Shop Now

BAV TAiLOR | Suci Origami Trousers | £400

15.

BAV TAiLOR

Inspired by Japanese Origami, these trousers have a unique geometric fold detail. Made in Italy, they are manufactured by local communities so as to reduce the brand's carbon footprint.

Suci Origami Trousers

£400

Shop Now