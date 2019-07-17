Models don anti-plastic body paint on Barcelona catwalks

At this year's 080 Barcelona Fashion show sustainable fashion took over the catwalk.

All Sisters is a Barcelona-based sustainable women's swimwear company that exclusively uses recycled fabrics. The start-up leads the way for global brands, some of which have already started to take action either out of self-awareness or governmental legislations. But consumers still need convincing.

One shopper, Victor Brouard, agrees cheap clothes are bad for the planet.

“But sometimes if you want to have choice you need to choose between this and that,” he says. “So, I would choose the planet. But with my money I chose the other option."

It’s a pervasive view across the high street, suggesting consumers have a way to come to before fully embracing eco-friendly fashion and the price tag it’s often accompanied by.

"Generally I don't look for it [sustainable credentials],” says shopper Elena Rebolledo. “I usually buy at the average stores and I don't look for eco-friendly clothing. I am picky with cosmetics. Like checking if they have tested with animals. Like shampoos and so. But when it comes to clothes I don't take it into account."

During an Italian Fashion Chamber round-table in March this year, the McKinsey & Company consultancy said 70% of consumers were willing to pay a premium for items produced sustainably.

This was based on the responses of 90 department store shoppers in 25 countries responsible for €50bn in annual purchases.

Experts say the luxury industry could help raise standards that would put "downward pressure" on fast-fashion.