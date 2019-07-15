Djokovic wins Wimbledon on a plant-based diet, but he’s not a vegan

Novak Djokovic is the Serbian tennis player who triumphed last night at the final of Wimbledon, winning his fifth title at the prestigious tennis tournament. Not only was the game hard won against former champion Roger Federer, it lasted four hours and 57 minutes making it the longest Wimbledon singles final in history. Winning on an impressive tiebreak, critics are examining why and how Djokovic was able to defend his Wimbledon title with such calm, concentration and a flawless technique. Was it down to his superior record of rallies over Federer, or was it perhaps something else? A plant-based diet perhaps?

Just a few days before the final of Wimbledon 2019, Djokovic was quoted praising his plant-based diet as the secret to his fast injury recovery times. At a post-match conference recently, the tennis champion credited his good health to the diet, but crucially, was careful not to call himself a vegan.

He said:

“I do eat plant-based. I don't like the labels, to be honest. I do eat plant-based (food), for quite a few years already.”

Stipulating that he does not like the label ‘vegan’, Djokovic continues by recognising the role his plant-based diet can have on recovery time,

"But because of the misinterpretations of labels and misuse of labels, I just don't like that kind of name. I do eat plant-based. I think that's one of the reasons why I recover well. I don't have allergies that I used to have any more. And I like it."

What is the difference between ‘plant-based’ and vegan?

In essence, veganism and plant-based eating are the same thing. Both involve the elimination of all animal products such as meat, fish, eggs, dairy and gelatin, and diets heavily revolve around fruit, vegetables, legumes, grains, nuts and seeds.

One difference is that some foods would be considered vegan, but not plant-based. For instance, chips qualify as vegan, as they bear no relation to animals or animal by-products, but since they don’t derive from the plant it is original form, they cannot be considered plant-based.

Plant-based meal

Perhaps the main difference is the devoted philosophy associated with veganism. Nowadays, identifying as vegan does not only mean eating plant-based foods, it is also synonymous with animal rights, politics and ethics and a specific kind of lifestyle. Vegans don’t wear fur, leather, or even wool or silk, and will often buy cosmetic products, such as make-up, that are cruelty-free and made from organic ingredients.

So the differences between vegans and plant-based eaters are primarily to do with lifestyle choices such as the clothes they wear and the activities they participate in. But overall, they are fundamentally the same. Given the significant proven health benefits, it’s no wonder more and more athletes have adopted the diet over the years, to enhance performance and give themselves that competitive edge.