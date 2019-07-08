GoodReads | Tree planting, clothes washing and ethical choices

Its Monday again and another week is gone so to get you thinking we have scoured the internet for a selection of the best sustainable long-reads. From not washing your clothes to the power of tree planting, sit down with your coffee, take a break, and get stuck in. This week's #GoodReads explore how restoring forests might be the best way to combat climate change, take a look at alternate ways to clean your clothes with Stella McCartney and think about how to get rid of your stuff after you die without ruining the planet. Our favourite read this week examines the potential for exploitation in green-washed products and will make you consider the decisions you make about which sustainable companies to support and why.

Tree planting 'has mind-blowing potential' to tackle climate crisis

Forest after logging

Planting more trees could offer the cheapest and most effective solution to the climate crisis. An evaluation of different approaches overwhelming placed tree planting at the top of the list.

Source: The Guardian

Stella McCartney: don't wash clothes, just brush the dirt off

Clothes hanging on a line

Stella McCartney has suggested in an interview this week that we can make our clothes last longer by brushing dried dirt off instead of washing them. Following advice about bespoke items she states that this is not only a way to reduce wear and tear on clothes but also water consumption.

Source: The Telegraph

Why Sir David Attenborough Rates This Eco-Conscious 'Household Clearance' Entrepreneur

People moving house

Death comes to us all eventually, but what happens to all our stuff once we die? This article looks at a company praised by Sir David Attenborough for their eco-friendly approach to house clearance.

Source: Forbes

The beauty industry needs to wake up – you can’t be ‘ethical’ if you’re exploiting people of colour

Makeup Powder on a brush

Many of us make choices about the sustainability of the cosmetics we buy every day but buzzwords can cover up other social and political concerns. The manufacture and harvesting of some seemingly 'ethical' ingredients has the potential to exploit the people of colour who carry out this work.

Source: The Independent