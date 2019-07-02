PositiveNews | Bicycle powered smoothies, eco houses and whale music

As Europe weathers an incredible heatwave that experts are linking to climate change, the ongoing climate emergency has been difficult to forget this month. In an effort to help soothe your panic for a short while we bring you more good news! Continuing on from May's positive stories we bring you a selection of inspirational articles for June. From prawns to Potter, we investigate a number of environmental advances and initiatives that have inspired us this month.

1. Majority want their next home to be built with sustainable materials

A survey by window manufacturers, Eurocell, has revealed that over half of 25-40-year-olds see sustainable materials as an important when considering their future homes. Hopefully this will encourage more sustainable design features to by built into homes of the future!

Source: Environmental Journal

2. Junglepussy Is Helping New York City Kids Master Sustainable Fashion Design

New York City-born rapper, Junglepussy, has been back to her old high school to serve as a judge for their annual fashion show. She praised the student's work recalling a time where the sustainable show had had to use materials like newspaper, curtains,and even orange peel.

Source: Vogue

3. We go backstage as Glasgow fashion show puts spotlight on sustainable clothing

Students at Glasgow's Caledonian university have spent the last couple of months furiously sewing to put on a their end of year show which featured an 80s retro-futurism theme. Fourth year students used waste cashmere alongside other luxury off cuts for their incredible designs.

Source: Glasgow Live

4. Waitrose launches packaging-free trial

Waitrose is at it again. Following their move to eco-doors, the supermarket have been offering shoppers at their Oxford store a chance to buy food and drink entirely packaging free. Part of the trial is a £5 borrow a box scheme so you don't even have to remember your own containers.

Source: The Guardian

5. World's first sustainable land-based prawn farm launches in Scotland

Sustainable Prawns

Sustainable seafood has been making waves around the world recently but this prawn farm is completely landlocked. Using sustainable energy to keep the water nice and warm, the farm will begin to harvest up to one million prawns this summer.

Source: Sky News

6. Animal welfare activists step up efforts to ban SeaWorld dolphin shows

"Blackfish" moved us all to reconsider the ethics of SeaWorld's performances. Whilst some advances have been made, PETA have called for the complete end to the 'circus style' acts involving dolphins at the parks.

Source: Reuters

7. Unilever launches 'eco-conscious' laundry product delivery brand

Doing your laundry without ruining the planet just got easier as Unilever will now bring you eco-conscious laundry products straight to your door. Homey laundry capsule will not only come to you but will also be delivered in recyclable, recycled packaging.

Source: Business Green

8. Highways 'Green' England: Bio-tech, bug hotels, butterfly scrapes and bee banks

Highways England's trial scheme sees specialist soils being used to filter harmful pollutants from water running off of the A38 in Devon. Alongside this the scheme will also see bee banks and bug hotels installed to encourage biodiversity.

Source: Highways Magazine

9. Eco-friendly pupils lead the way on recycling in parliament

Students visited by Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western

The children at Bishop's Tachbrook Primary School in Leamington have been dubbed 'eco-rangers' thanks to their recycling efforts. Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western even brought up their efforts in a parliament strategy meeting as example to be followed by schools and communities across the country. Well done them!

Source: Leamington Observer

10. New bike helps create delicious smoothies at eco-friendly café

This wheely good idea encourages people to peddle for a delicious smoothie treat. ReRooted cafe in Tiverton, Devon have been used imperfect fruit to create smoothies using their smoothie bike complete with person powered blender.

Source: Devon Live

11. Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright joins kids' plastic toy push

Ginny Weasley a friend to the environment? That doesn't surprise us. Bonnie Wright investigates how to remove plastic from toys without removing the fun.

Source: BBC

12. Tallest ever ‘eco’ wooden building opens in France

A giant 38 metre tall, 11 storey wooden tower has opened in Strasbourg. Yes, you read that right, this tower is the first of its kind made completely from wood.

38 metre tall wooden building Top Music / @TopmusicAlsace / Twitter

Source: The Connexion

13. First 'song' recorded from rare, lovelorn, right whale off Alaska

It might be heartbreak for the poor, lonely North Pacific right whale but researchers are excited to have recorded the song of this incredibly rare animal for the first time.

Source: Reuters

14. Sustainable Food Cities Conference 2019 UK

Newcastle hosted this conference this month with a diverse range of workshops and speeches from keen activists. Food waste, health, and sustainable cities were all on the table as delegates sat down to discuss local, national, and global connections.

Source: Sustainable food cities

15. Eco-friendly prefab social housing in France is built from wood and straw

Finally, we bring you more eco-friendly architecture. Built from wood and straw, the materials allow these prefabs in Nogent-le-Rotrou, northern France, to have panels completely constructed offsite.

Source: Inhabitat