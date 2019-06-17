Finding the perfect eco chic summer bag is always difficult, so we’re here to do it for you...

As modern consumers we are passionate about environmentally conscious brands which are beautiful and, importantly, provide safe working environments and fair wages for their employees. We’ve found five different brands who employ skilled artisans, encouraging and restoring the sense of tradition in craftsmanship. We’ve selected bags of all shapes and sizes to accompany your summer wardrobe...

Sustainable summer bags : our selection

SZ Blockprint’s massive totes are an affordable summer must. Using some of India’s oldest printing techniques each SZ bag is beautifully hand-printed in fun vibrant colours. The founder, Sarah Zellweger, empowers her female workforce by awarding 10% of all her proceeds to the SZ foundation, which works with local organisations in Jaipur that provide vocational schemes for local women. The perfect size for the beach or even a weekend trip away, this bags got our seal of approval!

These water bottle bags from the HFS collective are very chic. Each bottle bag is woven from a plant based material and lined with a soft eco-suede, perfectly sized for hiking, yoga - or even a bottle of wine! Designed by a mother-daughter duo, each bag is sustainably sourced, using animal and earth friendly materials. The ethos of the company is encouraging the freedom and enjoyment of life, captured in the hands-free nature of every bag.

Co-founded by Cameron Saul and Oliver Wayman, Bottletop is a British luxury, sustainable brand which gained international recognition through its collaboration with Mulberry. Sustainability is at the heart of everything they do - starting with the sustainably sourced leather and upcycled bottle tops, to its recycled packaging. In 2007 they even opened the first 3D printed store in London’s Regent Street, formed from recycled ocean plastic - if that’s not sustainable fashion we don’t know what is! Each bag is designed using recycled ring-pulls which are fastened together to create their chain-mail effect. The Helena Enamel round crossbody bag in lavender is a summer sustainable favourite. The pastel hues of the SS19 campaign are a feminine twist on the chain-mail exterior.

These beautifully woven totes from The Little Market are a boho summer steal. They are versatile, ranging in size small to large, and can be carried on the shoulder or like a clutch with its palm handles. The fairtrade company, co-founded by Lauren Conrad and Hannah Skvarla, is an independent, non-profit charitable organisation, which seeks to provide literacy and business workshops and health programmes to the local areas of their artisans. Here we’ve found something good for your wardrobe and your conscience!

Keeping on trend with woven styles, The Noces ‘Bianca’ bag is handcrafted with beauty and care, perfect for city breaks and holidays by the beach. All styles are vegan and crafted with environmental transparency, made from 100% raffia and zebu leather. The company prides itself on empowering artisanship and donates 5% of its annual profit to Madigascan charities.

Words: Kiltie De Cleyn