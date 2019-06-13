This social enterprise is upcycling waste to create jobs

The Koun Association in Casablanca has created a business upcycling, that also creates jobs for young men and women while teaching them a trade.

Its wares include everything from bowls and cushion covers to diaries across its departments upcycling plastics, textiles and paper products.

"We produce many things such as visit cards, packaging, diaries and other things to sell in supermarkets," says paper department worker, Assia Rekkas.

Since launching in 2017, the association has secured stockists for its products much further afield than its Morocco base having been sought out by shops in Denmark and France. A lamp in the shape of a handbag is a recycled must-have, this season.

"Recycling is something that is needed and is more and more trendy, people start to want to collect and to sort the waste," according to founder, Marine Pointillart.

To process plastic, the workers shred the waste material into pellets, which can then be heated and coloured to create new products.

More than 20 young men and women work at Koun. They receive comprehensive training in waste recovery and processing, all the way through to making the final product.

Koun has already upcycled 22 tonnes of waste, with between 15-40kg passing through the doors of its workshop each day.

Hit play on the video above to find out more.