Our selection of non-toxic and organic fake tans

If you like to follow a clean beauty routine, finding a natural and non-toxic fake tan can be hard. False tanners usually contain the ingredient dihydroxyacetone (DHA), a sugar derived chemical that reacts with skin to create a bronzed, tanned affect.

Although DHA is safe to use topically, there are studies that suggest that DHA could be harmful when inhaled. Many fake tan formulations come in aerosol or spray form, meaning your chances of inhaling a small amount of the DHA is actually quite possible.

Then there are the synthetic ingredients that can cause havoc with your hormones and irritate sensitive skin types. So— if you want to bronze safely, a non-toxic or DHA-free fake tan is probably your best bet. Here are 7 natural, organic and toxic-free false tans, loved by beauty experts…

Made without DHA wash off lotion

St Tropez Instant Tan Wash Off Lotion, £10

Made without DHA, this tanning lotion gives a natural-looking colour that won’t disrupt your skin cells, as it can be washed right off with soap and water.

Certified organic self tan lotion

Green People Self Tan Lotion £20

Whilst this false tan isn’t free from DHA, the lotion formula is certified organic and contains zero parabens, phthalates, sulphates or anything that could potentially act as a hormone disruptor.

Fast-absorbing tanning dry body oil

The Chemistry Brand Glow Oil £20

Fast-absorbing and ultra hydrating, this dry body oil is loved by beauty editors for a natural DHA-free alternative to fake tan. The raspberry-based keto-sugar forms a lasting glow after 2-3 days of use. It’s subtle, but gorgeous.

Hydrating tanning foam

Vita Liberata Invisi Foaming Tan Water £25

Made with a natural DHA tanning agent and infused with organic botanicals, this clear tanning foam hydrates skin as it tans, leaving you with soft, glowing skin.

Self tan formula suitable for sensitive skin types

The Organic Pharmacy Self Tan £38

Ecocert approved and harnessing a naturally derived DHA, this light cream gives a natural looking, radiant tan in hours. The gentle formula is also suitable for sensitive skin types. Winning.

Ultra-nourishing fake tan for dry skin

TanOrganic Certified Organic Self Tan Mousse, £29.99

Formulated with 84% aloe vera, this ultra-nourishing and soothing fake tan is perfect for dry, thirsty skin types. Ideal for sensitive skin or pregnant women, it’s free from harsh chemicals, parabens, synthetic colours and fragrances.

Quick drying bronzing gel

Sukin Sunless Bronzing Gel, £14.95

Quick drying and non-greasy, this natural bronzing gel is ideal for those who hate the feeling of waiting for fake tan to dry. Infused with aloe vera and rosehip oil, the gel soothes and hydrates the skin as it bronzes.

Words: Chloé Burcham