GoodReads | Hipster tech, vegan microwave meals + sustainable business plans

Happy Sunday! To celebrate, we’re giving you all the best in sustainable long-reads this week. From sustainable ways to invest your money, to food start-ups changing the way we eat, this week’s top three are perfect for your commute home from work. We bet you’ll learn something you didn’t know yesterday.

Why a hipster, vegan, green tech economy is not sustainable

Hipster man in a supermarket

A fascinating long read on so-called ‘hipster’ green initiatives and whether they improve eco-efficiency within a capitalist growth-oriented system.

Source: Aljazeera

Sustainable investing: a ‘must have’ not a passing trend

Business set-up, laptop and potted plant

This business focused article discusses the concept of sustainable investment and why it should become the norm from now on.

Source: Fidelity International

It Won't Be The Supermarket Giants That Solve Our Plastic Crisis

Box of donuts, food delivery service

All the most niche businesses out to change our food habits faster than any corporation can. Huffington post reports on everything from subscription meal kits to vegan microwave meals.

Source: Huffington Post