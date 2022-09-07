Today (7 September) Barack and Michelle Obama are returning to the White House for the unveiling of their official White House portraits.

The portraits will be presented in a ceremony hosted by President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in the White House East Room.

The presidential portrait unveiling is a historical event - having been organised by the White House Historical Association since 1965.

"What's significant about these ceremonies is there's a long-standing tradition where current president hosts the immediate past president to unveil their official portrait," explained Darlene Superville, a White House reporter for AP.

So why are the Obamas only now receiving their official portraits, two presidents on?

Trump troubles

President Barack Obama shakes hands with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office, 2016 Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

Barack Obama's presidential successor, Donald Trump, refused to host any kind of ceremony for his predecessor due the contentious and bitter nature of their relationship - therefore leaving the first Black president to go unacknowledged in the White House's portrait collection.

While Obama largely maintained a dignified silence on his thoughts towards his Republican successor, Trump continuously criticised Obama, even accusing him of wiretapping the Trump Tower.

“Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!” tweeted Trump ahead of the 2016 election, in one part of a six-tweet tirade towards Obama.

Trump also supported the “birther” movement, which accused Obama of not being born in the United States.

Despite Trump’s disregard for tradition, portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama were unveiled at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington DC, in 2018.

The artworks which feature distinctive styles and bold colours, were completed by Black artists Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald.

They're currently currently on a national tour and scheduled to return to Washington in November.

Will Trump receive a White House portrait unveiling ceremony?

It is still unclear whether President Biden will host a ceremony to unveil Donald Trump and Melania Trump's portraits, which are currently in the works.

At a White House briefing on Tuesday 6 September, a reporter asked press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre if President Biden would hold a ceremony for Trump if the portraits of him and former First Lady Melania Trump are ready during Biden's current term.

Jean-Pierre deferred the question to the White House Historical Association.

"They lead the process on official portraits for both presidents and their spouses. So that question goes, lies with them," she said.