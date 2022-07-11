The UK boasts some of the best museums in the world. But with hundreds of galleries and exhibitions dotted across the country, it can be hard to know where to start.

If you're feeling overwhelmed by choice, help is at hand. Art Fund has announced the shortlist for its prestigious 2022 Museum of the Year award.

The five finalists offer something for everyone, from immersive libraries to active political campaigns.

The winning museum - announced 14 July - will receive £100,000 (€118,000) while the four shortlisters will each receive £15,000 (€17,000).

Why not check out the list of candidates and pick your own winner?

Museum of Making, Derby

Set in the Derwent Valley Mills - the world’s first modern factory and a UNESCO world heritage site - this recently-opened museum tells Derby’s 300 year history of innovation.

“We like to think that the museum is inspired by the makers of the past, built by the makers of today, empowering the makers of the future,” explains Tony Butler, executive director of Derby museums.

From fascinating exhibitions on industrialisation to creative play sessions for babies, the diverse programme hopes to stimulate new creativity in the valley that changed the world.

Horniman Museums and Gardens, London

Located in the heart of South East London, the Horniman Museum and Gardens - set over 6 hectares of landscaped parks - houses a vast collection of objects relating to the environment, ecology and human cultures.

The beloved institution also boasts an aquarium, butterfly house, and Sunday market alongside an inspiring programme of exhibitions and events.

“We’re London’s only museum where you can see nature and culture side by side,” says Nick Merriman, Chief Executive and Content Director.

The People’s History Museum, Manchester

The People's History Museum in Manchester encourages active citizenship The People's History Museum

The People’s History Museum doesn’t just document the past - it works to change the future.

The institution encourages active citizenship, telling the story of democracy in Britain through an enormous collection of political material including papers, posters, prints, badges and more.

The museum recently worked with the coalition group Together With Refugees, to campaign against the Nationality and Borders Bill, and joined 350 organisations to oppose the Police, Crime, Courts and Sentencing Bill.

The Story Museum, Oxford

The whispering wood at the Story Museum in Oxford The Story Museum

The beautiful Story Museum in historic Oxford champions storytelling and reading.

Over 10 intriguing immersive galleries - from the whispering wood, to the enchanted library, and the treasure chamber - this spellbinding museum seeks to improve literacy and independent reading for local children.

With 26 per cent of children in Oxford living below the poverty line, it's an urgent mission.

Tŷ Pawb, Wrexham

Housed inside a market alongside makers and traders, Tŷ Pawb - Welsh for ‘Everyone’s House’ - celebrates Wrexham’s rich history and community spirit.

The unique setting offers a programme of exhibitions, projects and live performance amidst an indoor town square. The Lle Celf Ddefnyddiol (Useful Art Space) opened in 2021 as a hub for local creatives and workshops.