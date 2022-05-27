Visit Euronews
This content is not available in your region
See

The glitz and glamour of Cannes film festival over the decades - in pictures

Jean Cocteau, left, and Jean Marias kiss Michèle Morgan whilst holding their awards at Cannes Film Festival in France on April 8, 1951.
Jean Cocteau, left, and Jean Marias kiss Michèle Morgan whilst holding their awards at Cannes Film Festival in France on April 8, 1951.   -   Copyright  ASSOCIATED PRESS/AP1951
By Joshua Askew  with AP

Cannes is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. 

So far 2022's incarnation of the film festival has drawn much attention for shining a light on French colonialism, as well as allowing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to speak out against Russia's war in Ukraine. 

However, whatever the politics around Cannes may be, there is one thing it always grabs headlines for: glitz and glamour. 

Since its inception in 1946, photographers have eagerly snapped the great and the good of showbusiness as they descend upon the French Riviera city. 

And what has this led to? 

A damn good picture gallery. Take a look at the glitz and glamour of Cannes throughout the decades below.  

The glitz and glamour of Cannes over the decades

Jean Cocteau, left, and Jean Marias kiss Michèle Morgan whilst holding their awards at Cannes Film Festival in France on April 8, 1951.
12

Jean Cocteau, left, and Jean Marias kiss Michèle Morgan whilst holding their awards at Cannes Film Festival in France on April 8, 1951.

ASSOCIATED PRESS/AP1951
Spanish artist Pablo Picasso, strolls with Véra Clouzot, wife of the director of 'Wages of Fear' at the Fifth International Film Festival in Cannes, France on April 15, 1953.
12

Spanish artist Pablo Picasso, strolls with Véra Clouzot, wife of the director of 'Wages of Fear' at the Fifth International Film Festival in Cannes, France on April 15, 1953.

AP/AP
Alfred Hitchcock and Tippi Hedren arrive at the Carlton Hotel in Cannes, France for the presentation of their film The Birds at the Festival Palace, May 9, 1963.
12

Alfred Hitchcock and Tippi Hedren arrive at the Carlton Hotel in Cannes, France for the presentation of their film "The Birds" at the Festival Palace, May 9, 1963.

JEAN JACQUES LEVY/1963 AP
British actor Michael Caine poses with a group of girls after his press conference on a rooftop at Cannes on May 9, 1966. He was promoting his film Alfie.
12

British actor Michael Caine poses with a group of girls after his press conference on a rooftop at Cannes on May 9, 1966. He was promoting his film Alfie.

Jean Jacques Levy/AP
Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones with girlfriend Anita Pallenberg and their children as they arrive at Cannes for presentation of US Film 'Gimme Shelter' on May 21, 1971.
12

Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones with girlfriend Anita Pallenberg and their children as they arrive at Cannes for presentation of US Film 'Gimme Shelter' on May 21, 1971.

Lipchitz/AP
A floral panel welcomes American singer Diana Ross arriving in Cannes, France to present 'Lady sings the Blue' at the film festival, May 25, 1973.
12

A floral panel welcomes American singer Diana Ross arriving in Cannes, France to present 'Lady sings the Blue' at the film festival, May 25, 1973.

LEVY/1973 AP
Actor Mel Gibson is seen at Cannes, on May 14, 1983.
12

Actor Mel Gibson is seen at Cannes, on May 14, 1983.

JACQUES LANGEVIN/AP1983
Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, and Princess Diana, Princess of Wales, arrive at the Film Festival Palace, in Cannes, France on May 15, 1987.
12

Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, and Princess Diana, Princess of Wales, arrive at the Film Festival Palace, in Cannes, France on May 15, 1987.

AP/AP
U.S. action stars Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger jokingly stage a dance on May 13, 1990, while attending Cannes.
12

U.S. action stars Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger jokingly stage a dance on May 13, 1990, while attending Cannes.

Gilbert Tourte/1990 AP

You might also like