Country music festival C2C prove huge hit on post-pandemic return

Europe’s largest Country Music festival, Country To Country (C2C) is back with a bang after a Pandemic hiatus.

The festival, which is shared between London, Dublin, and Glasgow, drew country music connoisseurs from all over Europe, and arenas were packed despite typically bad weather in the UK and Ireland when it took place the weekend of 11 – 13 March.

“These cities in particular always bring great energy and are so passionate about Country Music," says Grammy winning artist Darius Rucker.

“We couldn’t wait to get here,” added the singer who headlined a lineup on Friday that included Tenille Townes, Scotty McCreery and Brett Young.

McCreery, the 10th season American Idol winner, shared with fans that he had arrived a few days early to sample the local bars.

Darius Rucker headlined the festival on Friday night Luke Dyson

“We had the chance to go to London and we did a few shows before the world shut down and that was awesome, and we were schedule to go back so it’s exciting to be here,” McCreery said.

“The fans were listening to every word and they knew every song on every album. They were asking for singles but also for album cuts and I was thinking, man I haven’t sung those songs in 7 years. I don’t think I’d know how to.”

McCreery is next due to tour European cities Hamburg, Frankfurt, Munich, and Amsterdam before returning to the US.

Fan favourites included Brett Young wooing the audience singing, ‘You Ain’t Here To Kiss Me’ and ‘Stay Here Tonight,’ but it was Darius Rucker who got the party going by opening with his hit ‘Homegrown Honey’.

“We’re excited to be back,” said Rucker.

“We were in Europe for a run of shows when the pandemic first started and had been really looking forward to capping that off with everyone at C2C.”

Is country music just for the US?

Headliner Rucker was keen to debunk any myths that country music is just for Americans.

“At its core, country music is about great storytelling,” said the singer.

“It really speaks to how much we all have in common at the end of the day; whether that’s in America or all over the world.”

Country music consumption in the UK saw an increase of 32 per cent between 2019 – 2020, according to the Country Music Association (CMA). This grew by half as much again between 2020 – 2021.

Of course, country music is no stranger to Europe with artists from like Johnny Cash, Kenny Rogers, and Dolly Parton all long-time favourites on the continent, but the popularity is clearly soaring with musician Garth Brooks selling out tour dates in Dublin this September.

Europeans, Asians, and Africans alike have taken to the genre thanks to its relatable lyrics on love, heartbreak, and family life.

“I try to write songs about what I’ve lived and what I love,” says McCreery.

“My fans [are] all over the world and I have a lot more than in common than we’re different.”

‘Whirlwind three days’

Grammy and Academy of Country Music (ACM) Award winner Miranda Lambert headlined the festival on Friday night, fresh from her Entertainer of The Year award win in Las Vegas.

American singer Russell Dickerson, who opened for Lambert, has had the festival on his radar for some time.

“From the day we found out about playing C2C this year I’ve been counting down the days! Hearing my songs from a crowd on a completely different continent is just a feeling I can’t explain,” said the singer.

Saturday in Dublin was opened by Hailey Whitters, the 32- year-old was following up her European debut in Glasgow on Friday night.

Miranda Lambert played on Friday fresh from her Las Vegas win of Entertainer of the Year Luke Dyson

“It feels awesome to be here. I’ve been waiting so long to come over here to play music, so to finally have it be here it feels very exciting,” Whitters said.

“They were singing every word.”

It’s a whirlwind 3 days for the artists on the go every day. “A lot of times we don’t really get to see the cities we perform in, because we roll in and out so quickly to get to the next place,” says Rucker.

“In Europe, though, I always try to get out and experience the local culture; see the important sites and of course try the food!”

While the festival draws fans, it is also a destination for European country musicians, up and coming artists, and hopeful singers of the genre.

Rucker’s advice to those performing on smaller stages in London if they want to break out is; “If they’re performing at C2C they’re already doing something right!

“I think the biggest thing is just knowing who you are as an artist and a person and staying true to that. Take advantage of all the opportunities you get to make the most of the moment – performing to the incredible fans at C2C is a perfect chance for that.”