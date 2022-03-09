Contemporary composer Alexey Shor takes centre stage at InClassica International Music Festival

‘Partner Content’ is used to describe brand content that is paid for and controlled by the advertiser rather than the Euronews editorial team. This content is produced by commercial departments and does not involve Euronews editorial staff or news journalists. The funding partner has control of the topics, content and final approval in collaboration with Euronews’ commercial production department.

Contemporary composer Alexey Shor dominated proceedings at the 2021 InClassica International Music Festival, with a series of his most beloved pieces performed by renowned soloists and orchestras. He received high praise from audiences, musicians, and critics.

What made the 10th anniversary edition of InClassica so special? Its length, unique location and diverse programme.

Firstly, the daily concerts spanned 30 days and were held in two different venues. Secondly, hosted in Dubai, the project was the biggest classical music event in the Middle East to date. And finally, the organisers decided to use the festival as a platform to celebrate not just the music of illustrious composers from the past, but also the offerings of newer and comparatively lesser-known names from the present.

Contemporary composer Alexey Shor, who left a career in mathematics to pursue his love for music, is now one of the most prolific and exciting composers of our time. His works have been performed at Vienna’s Wiener Musikverein, the Berlin Philharmonie, New York’s Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center (Washington DC), the Great Hall of Moscow Conservatory and the Mariinsky Theatre (St. Petersburg), to mention just a few. This year, amongst his many other engagements, he was entrusted with the role of Composer-in-Residence for the special 2021 edition of the InClassica festival, coming off the back of more than a year’s worth of cancellations and disruptions as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

There were more than 15 pieces from Shor’s extensive catalogue performed during the festival, with various award-winning musicians including Maxim Vengerov, Steven Isserlis, Mikhail Pletnev, Gil Shaham, and Daniel Lozakovich taking on the task of interpreting the composer’s works, many of which were being performed in Dubai for the first time. The music itself was enthusiastically received by those in attendance, many of whom expressed pleasure at coming across a brand of contemporary music they described as refreshingly different to the offerings of many composers working today.

Shor himself said that he harkens back to an earlier time with his musical language. “I am putting an emphasis on traditional melody and tonal harmony” he said. “I look back at the classical music of the 18th and 19th centuries through the eyes of a modern person,” explaining why his work is imbued with a tonality and musicality that the Dubai audience found very appealing.

The soloists and conductors performing the works seemed to share the sentiments of those in the seats. Acclaimed pianist and conductor Mikhail Pletnev studied the music deeply, even performing a reworked version of Shor’s ‘From My Bookshelf,’ which he had edited himself. He was ultimately left with a positive impression of the composer. “He is a melodist, and being a melodist nowadays is the greatest courage,” Pletnev said. Asked about which part of the music he loved most, Pletnev said: “I began to love them all. The more I got the hang of playing this music, the more sympathy I felt for all these images, and I started to like this music.”

Mikhail Pletnev, Alexey Shor and Daniel Lozakovich, 25.09.2021 © Evgeny Evtyukhov

Lozakovich, who played Shor’s ‘Concerto for Violin and Orchestra,’ expressed similar thoughts, noting that the music was “very lyrical, which is rare for modern music. I am very glad that there are such people who can write such beautiful music and I am glad that I can play it, it inspires me.”

Vengerov meanwhile, attempted to get to the crux of what makes Shor’s music so appealing, observing: “The most important thing in music is the image and energy transfer and this is how it is with Alexey’s music. It’s very sunny, very bright, and then sometimes it’s sad so you have all these feelings and it’s all very warm.”

For the musicians, in particular, many of whom are used to performing music by long-dead composers, the festival also provided the rare opportunity for them to interpret a work in front of its creator.

Alexey Shor and Denis Kozhukhin, 1.09.2021 © Alexei Molchanovsky

“It is actually quite an interesting experience,” said Russian pianist Denis Kozhukhin, “because most of the time we’re dealing with composers who are already gone and we lack the chance to ask them things. In the case of Alexey, you can sit next to him and if you want to know something you can ask, which is great.”

The composer himself was full of praise for the artists performing his work. “It’s been an unbelievable experience in general. Absolutely nothing compares to the feeling that I get when I get to hear these incredible musicians, who I remember seeing on the stage of Carnegie Hall so many times as an audience member, play my music,” said Shor, adding:

“It's just such an amazing rush every single time. It’s truly a pleasure like no other, and I would like to thank everyone for giving me this joy. It’s been amazing for me.”

For more information about Alexey Shor visit his official site at https://alexeyshor.com.