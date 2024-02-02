Tesla recalls millions of cars over warning light glitch

Tesla has been forced to recall some 2.2 million cars in the US, because of its warning lights' font sizes not being correct.

In one of the biggest moves of this kind, Tesla has recalled almost all of its US units, amounting to about 2.2 million cars, due to the warning lights' font sizes being too small. This mainly impacts the cars' park, brake and anti-lock brake functions.

The recall applies mostly to Tesla's 2012-2023 Model S, 2017-2023 Model 3, 2024 Cybertrucks, 2016-2024 Model X and 2019-2024 Model Y.

For these vehicles, the warning light font size for the brake, anti lock brake and park functions are less than 3.2 mm (⅛ inch). This violates the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards for hydraulic and electric brake systems, as well as light vehicle brake systems.

The glitch could potentially aggravate the risk of crashes, although according to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) report on 30 January, Tesla has said that it does not know of any injuries, crashes or deaths that have taken place due to this issue.

The company has already started releasing a free over-the-air software update that will make the font size of these key warning indicators bigger.

Tesla hit with Model Y and Model 3 power steering woes

Tesla has also recently faced about 2,388 complaints about its power steering function, according to a seperate NHSTA report.

Several 2023 Model Y and Model 3 owners noted that they were either not able to turn the steering wheels at all, or that the action required much more effort than before. Driver-facing messages showing that power assist is disabled or reduced have also come up along with these issues.

This has led to the Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) opening a preliminary investigation relating to the issue, where it has revealed that it is linking one crash to these steering wheel problems. In this particular case, the driver could not finish a right hand turn into an intersection and crashed into a vehicle.

According to the ODI, more than 50 vehicles have already had to be towed because of the loss of steering control, with several more complaints of cars blocking roads and intersections.

Elon Musk stripped of $55.8 billion (€51.67 billion) pay package

Recently, Elon Musk’s $55.8 billion compensation package from Tesla, one of the biggest in US corporate history, was cancelled by Delaware judge Kathaleen McCormick, who called it "unfathomable".

The judge ruled that the outsized package was unnecessary and even unfair, while Tesla's lawyers argued that it helped Musk stay committed to the company.

According to Musk, the money was to advance interplanetary travel. "It's a way to get humanity to Mars. So Tesla can assist in potentially achieving that."

However, Judge McCormick pointed out in her decision: "Swept up by the rhetoric of 'all upside', or perhaps starry-eyed by Musk's superstar appeal, the board never asked the $55.8 billion question: Was the plan even necessary for Tesla to retain Musk and achieve its goals?"