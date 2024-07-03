By Euronews with AP

President Joe Biden faces a growing media storm as pressure for him to drop out of the Democratic Party campaign for President grows from the public and within in his own party.

“No one is pushing me out,” says Biden despite growing pressure from within his Democratic Party to withdraw from the presidential race.

President of the United States Joe Biden vowed on Wednesday to keep running for re-election despite a growing sense of concern from members of his party over his debate performance against former President Donald Trump.

The debate sparked a series of questions over whether 81-year-old Biden was mentally able to compete for re-election against Trump.

“I am running. I am the leader of the Democratic Party. No one is pushing me out,” Biden said, according to a top aide who posted his comment on X.

Biden made a surprise appearance on a Democratic National Committee call along with Vice-President Kamala Harris, according to three people familiar with the matter who were given anonymity to discuss the private conversation.

Biden gave what was described as a pep talk, stressing the stakes of the election and returning to his previous post-debate comments that he would get back up after being knocked down.

The call follows several efforts from the President to quieten increasing anxiety over his fitness.

White House chief of staff Jeff Zients reportedly urged people during an all-staff meeting on Wednesday to tune out the “noise” and focus on the task of governing.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden speak simultaneously during a presidential debate hosted by CNN

The editorial board of the New York Times – one of the most widely read and acclaimed news outlets in the US – published an op-ed saying to serve his country, Biden should leave the race.

Despite this, Biden’s family told CNN they had implored him to keep fighting for re-election.

On Sunday, they encouraged him to stay in the 2024 race and discussed whether top aides should be fired after his campaign was thrown into turmoil.