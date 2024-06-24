The attack targeted civilian infrastructure, damaging a storage facility and nearby buildings. Footage showed firefighters working to extinguish the blaze. The Air Force of Ukraine reported that Russia launched two cruise missiles on the Odesa region, one of which was downed. Regional Governor Oleh Kiper confirmed the strike and its impact on civilian structures.
WATCH: Odesa hit by Russian missiles
