EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT
Firefighters working to extinguish the blaze
No Comment
Updated:

WATCH: Odesa hit by Russian missiles

The attack targeted civilian infrastructure, damaging a storage facility and nearby buildings. Footage showed firefighters working to extinguish the blaze. The Air Force of Ukraine reported that Russia launched two cruise missiles on the Odesa region, one of which was downed. Regional Governor Oleh Kiper confirmed the strike and its impact on civilian structures.

The attack targeted civilian infrastructure, damaging a storage facility and nearby buildings. Footage showed firefighters working to extinguish the blaze. The Air Force of Ukraine reported that Russia launched two cruise missiles on the Odesa region, one of which was downed. Regional Governor Oleh Kiper confirmed the strike and its impact on civilian structures.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More from No Comment

Latest video

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT