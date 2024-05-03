Surge of Sea Lions Delights San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf

Originally appearing after the 1989 earthquake, these marine mammals have become a beloved tourist attraction, drawing crowds to witness their playful antics. Biologists attribute the surge to an abundance of anchovies in the Bay, attracting the sea lions as they make a pit stop before heading south for mating season. While the surge tests the limits of the pier's barges, local businesses are hopeful that the increased foot traffic will boost tourism in the area.

