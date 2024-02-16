Berlinale 2024 kicks off with three protests on opening night

By Euronews

The film festival in Germany's capital is known as the most political in Europe.

The 74th edition of the Berlinale Film Festival kicked off on Thursday in the German capital, Berlin.

A total of 233 films are expected to be screened throughout the event, which ends on February 25.

Only 20 films will be competing for the festival's most coveted prize, the Golden Bear for Best Film.

The festival's jury this year is presided over by award-winning actor Lupita Nyong'o, who in 2014 won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 12 Years a Slave.

Among the most anticipated films this year are La Cocina, Cuckoo and Small Things Like Things, which stars actor Cillian Murphy.

You can find Euronews' review of the film, produced by Matt Damon, here.

The red carpet in Berlin has already seen three protests on its opening night on Thursday, confirming its reputation as the most political film festival in Europe.

The first protest involved about 50 members of the film industry who chanted "defend democracy," a motto hinted at the rise of the far-right party AfD in Germany.

Berlinale organisers disinvited members of the party to the festival to take a stand against far-right extremism.

Two other groups of demonstrators included art workers protesting against the rise of the far right in Germany and film industry workers demanding better conditions.