Iconic UK landmark Blackpool Tower on fire

A drone view of Blackpool Tower and Central Pier in 2020
A drone view of Blackpool Tower and Central Pier in 2020 Copyright Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
By Saskia O'Donoghue
Firefighters were called out to the blaze at one of the most famous buildings in the north of England on Thursday.

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at the UK’s iconic Blackpool Tower.

Pictures shared on social media show flames emerging from the top of the northern English seaside resort’s tourist attraction.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) say they have deployed six fire engines and a drone and a ‘rope rescue’ team.

LFRS took to X - formerly Twitter - to warn people to stay away from the area and instructed them not to use personal drones since doing so may obstruct emergency operations.

The 158m (519ft) high building, which was constructed between 1891 and 1894, is a Grade I listed building and one of the most well known emblems of northern England.

