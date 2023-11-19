EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Napoleon's hat fetches 1.9 million euros at auction in Paris

Napoleon's hat at auction in Paris, November 19th 2023
Napoleon's hat at auction in Paris, November 19th 2023 Copyright Fotograma AP
By Daniel Bellamy with AP
One of the unique hats that Napoleon Bonaparte was believed to have worn when he ruled 19th century France was bought by an anonymous buyer.

Whilst the black beaver hat was the star of a sale of Napoleonic memorabilia it was only expected to fetch between 600,000 and 800,000 euros.

In his lifetime Napoleon wore over a hundred of the uniquely shaped bicorne hats.

A French industrialist spent more than fifty years assembling the collection before he died last year.

Other exceptional items on sale from Jean-Louis Noisiez’s collection included a silver plate looted from Napoléon’s carriage after his defeat at the Battle of Waterloo in 1815.

Also on auction was a vanity case he owned, with razors, a silver toothbrush, scissors and other personal belongings.

A new film, simply called "Napoleon," by British director Ridley Scott is opening in cinemas across Europe this week.

