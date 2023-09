The annual Ganesha Chaturthi festival in Mumbai is a grand spectacle of devotion and celebration.

Every year, thousands of beautifully adorned Ganesha idols, ranging in size from one foot to forty-five feet, are carried through the city's vibrant streets, accompanied by lively music and enthusiastic devotees dancing to the beats.

It's a time when the city comes alive with colour, energy and a profound sense of unity.