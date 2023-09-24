Techno Parade celebrates its 25th anniversary in Paris

By Euronews with AFP

In a deluge of decibels, tens of thousands of electro fans took part in the 25th Techno Parade in Paris.

The event kicked off Saturday afternoon when the Place de la Bastille was transformed into an open-air discotheque, to the rhythms of all techno trends. The procession reached the Nation at around 7pm.

Last year, more than 250,000 people took part in this huge parade, a showcase for electronic music organized since 1998.

Like the float of Heretik System, a pillar of the underground scene, it was impossible to list all the DJs present, including Maud Geffray, who won the Best Soundtrack award for "Split" at the Séries Mania festival, and RAG, DJ and artistic director of the queer and feminist collective Barbi(e)turix.

Partygoers dance next to the Opera Bastille, seen in background, during the 24th annual Techno parade in the streets of Paris, France, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Francois Mori/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved

On September 19, 1998, the day of the first Paris Techno Parade, 200,000 people gathered at a time when electronic music was being demonized.

The Techno Parade was the brainchild of former Culture Minister Jack Lang, who convinced his then Interior Minister colleague Jean-Pierre Chevènement, Culture Minister Catherine Trautmann and Paris Mayor Jean Tibéri.

Two months earlier, Jack Lang had attended Berlin's Love Parade, the inspiration for the Techno Parade, in the company of Henri Maurel, president of Radio FG, an emblematic figure and promoter of the Techno Parade.