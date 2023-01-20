Morocco's capacity to produce renewable solar and wind power, "will allow us to decarbonise the European economy," said Morocco's Delegate-Minister of Investment, Convergence and the Evaluation of Public Policies.

Euronews' Meabh McMahon spoke to the minister on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, an annual event which took place in the alpine resort of Davos from January 16 until January 20.

The WEF brings hundreds of world leaders, officials and industry experts together for a week of talks on the world's most pressing economic, geopolitical and environmental issues.

The forum also provides politicians with the chance to meet and smooth over matters that might be stoking tensions among EU member states.

Romania, for example, has been waiting some ten years to join the European Union's passport-free Schengen area but had its application rejected when Austria vetoed it before Christmas.

Euronews also spoke to the Foreign Affairs Minister of Romania, Bogdan Aurescu, to hear how a bilateral meeting he had with his Austrian counterpart went and to discuss Romania's prediction that Russia was indeed preparing to launch an offensive before the invasion of Ukraine.

Click on the video above to watch these two interviews.