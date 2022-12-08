The quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup kicks off on Thursday as Argentina and the Netherlands lock horns at Lusail Iconic Stadium.

Lionel Messi's teammates struggled against Australia in their last clash, and will need to be more clinical up front against a solid Dutch defence which has only conceded two goals so far in Qatar.

Dutch manager Louis van Gaal's men overcame the USA 3-1 to book their spot in the last eight and will be relying on Virgil Van Dijk's leadership at the back as well as Cody Gakpo's magic in the final third.

Argentina might be slight favourites but history does not favour manager Lionel Scaloni's men as they have failed to score in each of their last three matches against the Netherlands.

The other quarter-final sees Brazil take on Croatia.

