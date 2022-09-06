English
world news

International Atomic Energy Agency says current situation "untenable" at Zaporizhzhia

By Joao Vitor Da Silva Marques
IAEA inspectors at Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia power plant in Ukraine
IAEA inspectors at Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia power plant in Ukraine   -   Copyright  AP/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) called for the establishment of a security zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which has been occupied by Russia since March, and the site of fighting in recent weeks.

In a report following a visit by its experts last week, the UN nuclear watchdog said shelling on site and in its vicinity should be stopped immediately to avoid any further damages to the plant and associated facilities,

Not safe for staff

The safety of the operating staff to maintain the physical integrity and the smooth operation of the site is also a concern.

Russian-installed officials accuse Ukrainian forces of shelling the city where the plant is situated, while the Ukrainians said Kremlin forces attacked the city of Nikopol, across the Dnieper River from the power station.

World leaders have also called for the demilitarisation of the plant.