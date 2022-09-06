Champions League: PSG face Juventus while Real Madrid take on Celtic

The biggest club competition in European football makes it's return on Tuesday, as some of the world's most prestigious teams prepare for the start of this year's UEFA Champions League.

Current title holders Real Madrid will travel to Glasgow to play Celtic, while Paris Saint-Germain face Juventus in Group H, having failed to beat the Italian side in the last eight encounters. In Group G, Manchester City welcome an out-of-form Sevilla who sit 17th in La Liga, and without a league win this season.

Private jet controversy

Paris Saint-Germain come into Tuesday's tie amid a flurry of controversy, after head coach Christophe Galtier and star striker Kylian Mbappé laughed at the team's use of private jets during a press conference on Monday.

The Paris side were criticised for using a jet to take a short flight to a game in Nantes over the weekend. When asked about their thoughts on the team's means of travel, Galtier sarcastically replied, “this morning we talked about it with the company which organises our trips, and we're looking into travelling on sand yachts”.

The comments triggered angry responses from environmentalists, social media users, and French politicians, including the Mayor of Paris Anne Hildalgo, who shared a video of the press conference on Twitter, responding “No, but it's not okay to answer stuff like this???? Wake up guys???? This is Paris”.