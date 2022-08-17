Czech firm wants to use 3D printing to help rebuild Ukraine

Czech firm wants to use 3D printing to help rebuild UkraineComments
A company from the Czech Republic is hoping to use 3D printing to rebuild damaged infrastructure in Ukraine.
ICE Industrial Services has already delivered an anti-tank shelter to the war-hit country and is now discussing ways to build houses, hospitals, and schools.
Digital printing with concrete makes building work faster, offers greater flexibility, and can save about 70% in materials.
