English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
This content is not available in your region
Ukraine

Czech firm wants to use 3D printing to help rebuild Ukraine

Access to the comments Comments
By Euronews
euronews_icons_loading
3D printing in action
3D printing in action   -   Copyright  Credit: Euronews

A company from the Czech Republic is hoping to use 3D printing to rebuild damaged infrastructure in Ukraine.

ICE Industrial Services has already delivered an anti-tank shelter to the war-hit country and is now discussing ways to build houses, hospitals, and schools.

Digital printing with concrete makes building work faster, offers greater flexibility, and can save about 70% in materials.

Find out more about this story in the video, above.