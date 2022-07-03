The Wife Carrying World Championship 2022 took place in Sonkaj\u00e4rvi on 1-2 July 2022. Wife carrying is a contest in which male competitors race while each carrying a female teammate. The objective is for the male to carry the female through a special obstacle track in the fastest time. The sport was first introduced at Sonkaj\u00e4rvi, Finland. Several types of carrying may be practised: either a classic piggyback, a fireman's carry (over the shoulder), or Estonian-style (wife upside-down on his back with her legs over the neck and shoulders). The couple who won two previous times, Vytautas Kirkliauska and Neringa Kirkliauskiene from Lithuania, were left for silver this time
