Water levels were receding in major rivers in Bangladesh's northeast regions, but the city of Sylhet, which was badly hit by the floods, remained partially submerged on Sunday. The flooding displaced hundreds of thousands, and roads leading to Sylhet and Sunamganj areas was largely cut off after torrential monsoon rain last month. More than 100 people have died since the floods since mid-May, according to official figures. Thousands of families continue to live in temporary shelters and many have lost their cattle and other belongings. More than 7 million people in Bangladesh are in desperate need of shelter and emergency relief after record-breaking floods, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said in a statement last week. Bangladesh is considered one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change, and the poor are disproportionately impacted.
