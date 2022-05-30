English
Latest Live Coverage
Live: Food security and energy on agenda of EU leaders summit
Ukraine live: French journalist reportedly killed in Ukraine
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | May 30th – Midday
Updated: 30/05/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
See
103-year-old Swedish woman sets record for world's oldest parachuter
See
Watch: Man disguised as old woman attacks Mona Lisa with cake
Nature
France to put down orca stranded in Seine river
no comment
High-tech race to map Ukraine's damaged historic buildings
USA
President Joe Biden visits grieving community of Uvalde after deadly shooting
Green News
The fuzz with the buzz: How bees are helping Italy's Carabinieri police fight pollution
Ukraine
Zelenskyy visits Ukraine’s east for the first time since invasion
no comment
Zelensky visits Ukraine's east for first time since invasion
United Kingdom
Thousands of Unionists celebrate Northern Ireland's centenary in Belfast
world news
Moscow-affiliated branch of Ukrainian Orthodox Church cuts ties over war
