Brittany, the grey poodle, is one of the first big winners at this year's Cannes Film Festival.
The dog, who stars as Beast in "War Pony," has been handed the Palm Dog award at the beach event in the South of France.
In true superstar style, Britt (as she's also known) was unable to attend the ceremony and instead a stand-in posed on stage with the Palm Dog winning collar.
"War Pony," directed by Kiley Keough and Gina Gammell, follows two boys growing up on the Pine Ridge Reservation.
It premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard section.
More prizes will be given out to filmmakers and stars on the closing night of the event - Saturday 28 May.
More No Comment
Exhibition of destroyed Russian military equipment opens in Kyiv
Thousands attend NRA Convention
King Felipe attends the military parade for Armed Forces Day
Hundreds of students attend protest march in Chile
Demining operation takes place in bathing areas near Kyiv
No Comment videos of the week
Record-breaking gathering of "vampires" in England
Champions League: Paris prepares for Liverpool-Real Madrid final
Mourners pay respect to Texas shooting victims at Uvalde memorial
Star Wars fans gather for convention in California
Princess of the Wall of Death'
ABBA return to the stage as digital versions of themselves
Spectacular rooftop walk bridge over Rotterdam is opened to visitors
Fire in Greece burns humanitarian aid destined for Ukraine
Chile welcomes a Banksy tribute exhibition in Latin AmerIca