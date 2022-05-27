ABBA have returned to the stage to present their album "Voyage" - as digital versions of themselves.

The iconic Swedish pop stars attended the premiere of the show on Thursday (26MAY2022) night at the specially made ABBA Arena on Pudding Mill Lane in London.

The group created the live show, which features avatars of themselves, with George Lucas' special-effects company, Industrial Light and Magic.

To bring the show together, the four members, Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, sang and played together for hours every day for weeks, using motion capture and other techniques to create the 22-song, approximately 90-minute show.