ABBA have returned to the stage to present their album "Voyage" - as digital versions of themselves.
The iconic Swedish pop stars attended the premiere of the show on Thursday (26MAY2022) night at the specially made ABBA Arena on Pudding Mill Lane in London.
The group created the live show, which features avatars of themselves, with George Lucas' special-effects company, Industrial Light and Magic.
To bring the show together, the four members, Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, sang and played together for hours every day for weeks, using motion capture and other techniques to create the 22-song, approximately 90-minute show.
More No Comment
Spectacular rooftop walk bridge over Rotterdam is opened to visitors
Fire in Greece burns humanitarian aid destined for Ukraine
Chile welcomes a Banksy tribute exhibition in Latin AmerIca
First civil wedding in devastated Ukraine city despite ongoing war
After 2 years of COVID, Peru's clowns return
Prayers, tears at vigil for Texas shooting victims
Ukrainian filmmakers protest censorship of images of Ukraine war
Climate protesters block Total’s annual general assembly in Paris
Giant mural of armed saint painted on Kyiv building
Scene at Texas school where gunman killed children
Turkey: shepherds preserve the gene of Angora goats
Royal family reunite with Harry and Meghan - in wax
Frenchman beats high-wire record at Mont Saint-Michel
South African paraglider makes first legal flight off Everest
Three months of war, Kyiv residents commemorate victims