In the city of Rotterdam, Netherlands, a temporary bridge built between two roofs has opened to visitors as part of the "Open Roof Days" event, which will be held for the sixth time this year by the Rotterdamse Dakendagen Foundation.

A month of spectacular sights in Rotterdam will take place from 26. May to 24. June 2022: experiencing how rooftops can contribute to a better future for cities.

Within the scope of the event, the visitors have the opportunity to climb 144 stair steps to watch the skyline.

Visitors are taught about durability and sustainability possibilities of the roofs.

The bridge measures 29.5 metres high, 600 metres long and 2 metres wide.

It can be visited until 24. June 2022.

The flat roofs of approximately 35 buildings in the city center will be kept open for the public to visit between 3 and 5 June 2022.

Rotterdam features over 18 km2 of roofscape, mostly unused.

While the walk takes visitors to great heights, admission prices will be low: adults pay a small amount and children will visit for free.