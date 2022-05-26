English
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | May 26th – Evening
Updated: 26/05/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Germany
Tikhanovskaya and Belarusian activists receive Europe's top honour for services to unity
no comment
Spectacular rooftop walk bridge over Rotterdam is opened to visitors
Switzerland
Putin will not dictate peace terms in Ukraine, says Germany's Scholz
no comment
Fire in Greece burns humanitarian aid destined for Ukraine
no comment
Chile welcomes first stop of Banksy tribute exhibition in Latin America
Football Now
Group H Preview - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Will the star strikers produce on the big stage?
Biztech news
Cyberattacks likely to rise in wake of Ukraine War. This is what Estonia learnt from Web War One
Green News
G7 countries fight to keep climate goals on track as Ukraine war threatens energy supplies
no comment
First civil wedding in devastated Ukraine city despite ongoing war
France
Ukrainian film on Donbas conflict screened at Cannes Film Festival
