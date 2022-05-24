English
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | May 24th – Midday
Updated: 24/05/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
no comment
Taiwan man invents stroller for fish to 'explore other worlds'
Switzerland
Oxfam's call to governments ahead of Davos: Tax the rich
world news
World Food Programme warns of mass starvation due to Russian blockade of Black Sea ports
United Kingdom
Boris Johnson: New 'partygate' photos emerge, as PM waits official report
Ukraine
'They don't know what war is': Soldier fears Ukraine forces not ready for Russian onslaught
world news
A record-breaking 100 million people have fled conflicts around the world, says United Nations
no comment
The new face of gardening takes place at the Chelsea Flower Show
no comment
Exhibition celebrates "100 years of robots" in Rio de Janeiro
Scenes
The female rap group inspiring young women across India
Europe News
Brussels says Hungary's rule of law situation has deteriorated, as Budapest digs heels in
