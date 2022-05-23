With London's Chelsea Flower show opening to the public on Tuesday 24 May, Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee is marked with a special 'floral portrait' made using her favourite flower: lily of the valley.

The themes of sustainability and mental health are also on display. Designer John Warland has created an 'Ice Garden' with a towering block of melting ice at its centre, containing plants germinated from seeds discovered in melting Arctic permafrost. Elsewhwere, Jason Williams, known as the 'Cloud Gardener' for his work on balcony gardens, hopes to inspire others to take up gardening as an aid for their mental health.

It was unclear whether the Queen, aged 96, would attend this year's gardening event but she arrived at the show shortly before 6pm. She was driven around the venue in a buggy.

The Queen smiled at the crowd and looked great.