Six buses were damaged after flames engulfed them at Potters Bar, Hertfordshire, on Sunday afternoon.

Footage shows at least two red buses alight. The fire grew rapidly, and local media, citing Herts Fire Control, reported that six fire engines were attending and Hertfordshire Police.

"The cause and origin of the fire is currently under investigation and has yet to be established," Andy Hopcraft, deputy chief fire officer at Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, said.