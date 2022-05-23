Six buses were damaged after flames engulfed them at Potters Bar, Hertfordshire, on Sunday afternoon.
Footage shows at least two red buses alight. The fire grew rapidly, and local media, citing Herts Fire Control, reported that six fire engines were attending and Hertfordshire Police.
"The cause and origin of the fire is currently under investigation and has yet to be established," Andy Hopcraft, deputy chief fire officer at Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, said.
More No Comment
Feminist collective deploys banner on red carpet
Massive sandstorm hits Baghdad and other Iraq cities
Bangladesh floods recede but millions still marooned
Turtles freed in Tunisia with tracking monitor
Priest holds mass in basement of Ukraine church amid sounds of Russian shelling
50 couples get married in mass wedding ceremony in Brazil
No comment videos of the week
Residents inspect damage after huge fire in Manila
Ukrainian woman, 3 children survive house bombing
"Russian Hulk" sets world record by pulling three helicopters
37 years after massacre, families receive remains
An honorary Palme d'Or for Tom Cruise at the Cannes Film Festival
Feminist groups protest against femicides in Mexico
Ukrainian soldiers blow up bridge in Luhansk region
An American activist has been carrying his rubbish for a month.