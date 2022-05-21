English
Latest Live Coverage
Live: 700,000 soldiers defending Ukraine now, Zelenskyy says, as battles rage in the Donbas
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
euronews_icons_loading
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | May 21st – Midday
Updated: 21/05/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
USA
Boeing Starliner capsule docks at ISS to compete with SpaceX
Finland
Russia cuts gas supplies to Finland for 'refusing to pay in roubles'
no comment
No comment videos of the week
Taste
International Tea Day: 7 unique tea traditions from around the world
United Kingdom
Brexit: UK 'miscalculating' over unilateral action to override treaty, says Ireland's Coveney
Ukraine
Ukraine war: Concern for medic who filmed Mariupol horror, captured by Russians
Ukraine
Ukraine war: Azov Battalion evacuates dead after fighters stop defending Mariupol steel plant
no comment
Residents inspect damage after huge fire in Manila
world news
'Extremist' audio clips removed from SoundCloud in Europe-wide operation
world news
Good News: UK’s first queer museum, how coffee grows cucumbers & how to land a plane for beginners
