Top News Stories Today Latest news bulletin | May 20th – Midday Updated: 20/05/2022 Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
"Russian Hulk" sets world record by pulling three helicopters
These seed-firing drones are planting 40,000 trees every day to fight deforestation
37 years after massacre, families receive remains
US actor and activist Forest Whitaker honoured at Cannes Film Festival
This influencer can name any country in under a second - using only Google street view
Ukraine prosecutor asks for life sentence for Russian soldier in war crimes trial
Ukrainian troops surrendering at Mariupol registered as prisoners of war
G7 countries pledge billions for Ukraine 'to get through this'
'No reason' for Ukrainian refugees to arrive in UK illegally, says Priti Patel
Cannes Film Festival: 'Father and Soldier' shines a light on colonialism and imperialism in France