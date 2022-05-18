English
Ukraine war live updates: Russian soldier on trial in Kyiv for war crimes pleads guilty
Latest news bulletin | May 18th – Midday
Updated: 18/05/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Belgium
'Historic moment': Finland and Sweden submit their bids to join NATO
USA
Biden on US shooting: 'White supremacy will not have the last word'
Ukraine
Defiant locals stand firm amid Russian onslaught in southern Ukraine
no comment
Australia: Prime Minister Scott Morrison crashes into child during football match on campaign trail
Culture news
‘Dictators die': Ukraine’s Zelenskyy quotes Charlie Chaplin at Cannes Film Festival
Finland
Tytti Tuppurainen tells Euronews why Finland wants to join the NATO military alliance
Europe News
Ukraine needs new post-WWII-style Marshall Plan, says US Treasury chief
Europe News
EU ready to defend Finland and Sweden in event of Russian attack amid NATO bids
no comment
Football fans swarm to sunny Seville ahead of Europa League final
See
The magic of duende: Performers take to the streets for Madrid's flamenco festival
