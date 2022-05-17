English
English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
Newsletters
Games
Euronews
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
More
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Programmes
Euronews
1
Live
My europe
Europe Decoded
Europe News
European Debates
Smart Regions
State Of The Union
The Cube
Uncovering Europe
Unreported Europe
Sport
Football Now
World
Euronews Debates
Euronews Witness
Global Japan
Good Morning Europe
No Comment
Qatar 365
Spotlight
The Global Conversation
Top News Stories Today
View
World News
Next
Business Line
Business Planet
Disrupted
Dub.ai
Euronews Edge
Focus
Futuris
Hacker Hunter Next Level
Real Economy
Rethink
Sci-Tech
Smart Health
Target
The Exchange
Travel
Adventures
Conscious Travel
Explore
Postcards
Rerouted
Taste
Women Beyond Borders
Green
Climate Now
Farm To Fork
Green Generation
Green In The City
Low Impact Living
Ocean
Culture
Cinema
Creators
Cry Like A Boy
Cult
Inspire Saudi
Meet The Locals
Musica
Scenes
The Kitchen
Special coverage
Angola 360
Climate
Coronavirus
Depth Of Field
Destination Dubai
France 2022
Here We Grow: Spain
My Tokyo
Podcasts
The New Uzbekistan
Partner content
Digital Garden City Nation
Discover Bulgaria
Expo 2020
Kerala Tourism
Ron Barceló
All Programmes
Latest Live Coverage
Live: More than 260 fighters, including badly wounded, evacuated from Mariupol steelworks
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
euronews_icons_loading
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | May 17th – Evening
Updated: 17/05/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
no comment
Football fans swarm to sunny Seville ahead of Europa League final
See
The magic of duende: Performers take to the streets for Madrid's flamenco festival
Business Line
Arabian Travel Market 2022 opened its doors in Dubai
Europe Decoded
Explained: What is the Northern Ireland Protocol?
Travel News
Queen Elizabeth II makes surprise visit to open London's new rail line
no comment
Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra launch initiative for Ukrainian mothers
no comment
Ukrainian town of New York comes under Russian assault
Culture news
Italy chooses opera over coffee as candidate for UNESCO heritage recognition
no comment
Sudan sanctuary offers haven for exotic birds
no comment
Indonesians celebrate Vesak at world's largest Buddhist temple
Latest video
Football fans swarm to sunny Seville ahead of Europa League final
The magic of duende: Performers take to the streets for Madrid's flamenco festival
Arabian Travel Market 2022 opened its doors in Dubai
Explained: What is the Northern Ireland Protocol?
Queen Elizabeth II makes surprise visit to open London's new rail line
Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra launch initiative for Ukrainian mothers
Ukrainian town of New York comes under Russian assault
Italy chooses opera over coffee as candidate for UNESCO heritage recognition
Sudan sanctuary offers haven for exotic birds
Indonesians celebrate Vesak at world's largest Buddhist temple