Ukraine war: Zelenskyy hails Eurovision victory and vows to host contest in 2023
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | May 15th – Midday
Updated: 15/05/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
USA
Hundreds of rallies held across the USA in support of abortion rights
world news
Lebanon votes amid economic woes and political uncertainty
Ukraine
We ‘couldn’t find gas’ yesterday: Odesa deals with petrol shortage
Germany
Finland's president and prime minister announce formal intention to join NATO
Living
Champs-Elysées gets a green a makeover ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games
Italy
Ukraine wins Eurovision Song Contest 2022 in Turin
no comment
Thousands expected to rally across US for abortion rights
world news
Total lunar eclipse: the moon will appear to turn red for many lucky earthlings
Ukraine
Ukraine prepares to send bodies of dead Russian soldiers back home
world news
Health services in North Korea struggle to cope with Covid-19 outbreak
