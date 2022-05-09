Ready, Steady, Mow!
The cream of the British lawnmower racing crop assembled in the Surrey village of Lingfield on Sunday for the start of a new season.
This is motorsport on a budget for people who love to race and have some fun, but there is also a competitive edge here that enthusiasts say is every bit as keen as in Formula One.
The challenge for the dedicated lawnmower racer is to stay consistent across a number of hard-fought events around the country from May to October.
One of them will win the coveted British Lawnmower Championship title.
There are three categories or classes of racing - Group 2 machines look like a traditional lawnmower with a seat attached, Group 3 mowers are more akin to a buggy and Group 4 entries are often described as lawn tractors.
Karl Selby outshone his rivals in the tractor style class, Stuart Johnson crossed the line first in Group 3, while Graham Tibbenham took the chequered flag in Group 2.
The next Grand Prix meeting is scheduled for two weeks' time in Billingshurst, West Sussex.
More No Comment
Putin takes part in Immortal Regiment march
Russian envoy to Poland splattered with red liquid on Victory
Russia marks WWII victory shadowed by Ukraine
President Putin lays wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier
Pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian demonstrations in Cologne
Mexican tiger fight ritual draws blood to bring rain
Bono of U2 gives a show in the metro of Kyiv
'Japan Touch Haru & Geek Touch' is back in Lyon
A Ukrainian army video reportedly shows a strike on Snake Island.
Ukraine: Grigory Skovoroda museum in ruins after bombing
Europe Day: The EU opens its doors to the public
Local sheep 'breathe new life' into French chateau
Emmanuel Macron inaugurated for second term as French president
Suspected gas leak may have caused explosion in Cuba
Russian army rehearses WWII victory parade in Moscow