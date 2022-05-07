French President Emmanuel Macron was inaugurated for a second term during a ceremony at the Elysée presidential palace.
Macron was reelected for five years on April 24 in an election runoff that saw him win over far-right rival Marine Le Pen.
About 500 guests were at the ceremony, where the president of the Constitutional Council read out the results of the election.
Macron was given the necklace of Grand Master of the Legion of Honor, France's highest distinction, before making a speech. Emmanuel Macron "vows" to "leave a more liveable planet and a stronger France", during his inaugural speech at the Elysee Palace for his second five-year term.
He then went to the gardens of the Elysee palace and listened to 21 cannon shots being fired from the Invalides plaza to mark the event, in line with the tradition.
Troops present at the ceremony included part of the crew of the Monge, France's second-biggest military ship which central element of France's nuclear dissuasion.
The symbol can be seen as a show of force at times when France is deeply involved in efforts to stop Russia's war against Ukraine, including via sending truck-mounted cannons and other heavy weapons.
Macron's second term will formally start on May 14.
More No Comment
Suspected gas leak may have caused explosion in Cuba
Russian army rehearses WWII victory parade in Moscow
No Comment videos of the week
Jill Biden meets US service personnel in Romania
'King of Streets': Last skateboarder of Ukraine front
Seagull 'ziplined' to safety after getting hooked on a wire
Greenpeace activists hang anti-war banner on Finnish power firm's HQ
NFTs and outdoor screens take over Madrid for urban art festival
Americans protesters take to streets after Supreme Court abortion leak
China sets up world`s highest meteorological stations on Mount Everest
Woman who lost legs in landmine blast has first dance with new husband
Syrian children take part in 'Super Mario' games during Eid
Long queues and rationing at Ukrainian petrol stations due to fuel shortages
'A kilt for Zelensky': Scottish mill weaves tartan for Ukraine
Star Wars fans in Taiwan mark 'May the 4th' in costumes