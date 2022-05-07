French President Emmanuel Macron was inaugurated for a second term during a ceremony at the Elysée presidential palace.

Macron was reelected for five years on April 24 in an election runoff that saw him win over far-right rival Marine Le Pen.

About 500 guests were at the ceremony, where the president of the Constitutional Council read out the results of the election.

Macron was given the necklace of Grand Master of the Legion of Honor, France's highest distinction, before making a speech. Emmanuel Macron "vows" to "leave a more liveable planet and a stronger France", during his inaugural speech at the Elysee Palace for his second five-year term.

He then went to the gardens of the Elysee palace and listened to 21 cannon shots being fired from the Invalides plaza to mark the event, in line with the tradition.

Troops present at the ceremony included part of the crew of the Monge, France's second-biggest military ship which central element of France's nuclear dissuasion.

The symbol can be seen as a show of force at times when France is deeply involved in efforts to stop Russia's war against Ukraine, including via sending truck-mounted cannons and other heavy weapons.

Macron's second term will formally start on May 14.