Latest Live Coverage
Ukraine war: Mariupol evacuations resume as Russian strikes kill more civilians in east
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | May 4th – Morning
Updated: 04/05/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
USA
Abortion row: Biden and Harris blast US Supreme Court move to 'deny women's rights'
Europe News
Brussels proposes to stop Russian oil imports by the end of the year
May the 4th be with you: how the date became a Star Wars phenomenon
Ethiopian museum and businesses damaged in the post-Ramadan clash
Traditional Wine Horses race of Calatrava comes back as UNESCO heritage
Brussels wants to create EU health data space to streamline access
Dozens arrested as Armenia opposition protests up pressure on PM
Snowsports stars let loose with flares in incredible display of skill and colour
'People like Europe, they have a European dream', says MEP Guy Verhofstadt
Explained: Just how dependent is the EU on Russian oil?
