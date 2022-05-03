English
Latest Live Coverage
Ukraine war: Russia resumes attack on Mariupol steel plant after evacuations, says Ukraine commander
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
euronews_icons_loading
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | May 3rd – Morning
Updated: 03/05/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
See
'Water is light, light is art': Italian town illuminated by the inspiration of water
The Cube
‘Libs of Tiktok’: Twitter account is targeting LGBTQ+ teachers in the U.S.
Europe News
Any EU country could be next victim of Russian energy cuts, says commissioner
Europe News
Ukrainian school for refugee children launches in Brussels
See
Walpurgis Night: the pagan festival of bonfires, witches and Celtic folk music
no comment
Italy illuminated by water light festival in the Alps
Germany
Germany and India sign €10 billion green development deal as Modi visits Berlin
Europe News
The Conference on the Future of Europe wants to change the EU in 300 ways. It might not be able to.
Armenia
Dozens of people detained at anti-government demonstration in Armenia
Europe News
French greens and left unite to face Macron before June elections
