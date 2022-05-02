English
Latest Live Coverage
Ukraine war live updates: More civilians evacuated from Mariupol, but none from Azovstal
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
euronews_icons_loading
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | May 2nd – Midday
Updated: 02/05/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
no comment
Clean-up in Paris after May Day protests
no comment
Murals bring 'joy' to Baghdad concrete jungle
no comment
Crowds take part in Eid al-Fitr morning prayers
Europe News
Where is Transnistria and why does it matter?
See
Muslims across the world gather to celebrate Eid-al-Fitr 2022
Nature
A mangrove revolution: How Egypt is prioritising climate projects in the run-up to COP27
Eco-Innovation
Tyre dust is 1000x more harmful than exhaust fumes but these students have just solved the problem
United Kingdom
Could Sinn Fein win the most seats in Northern Ireland’s election?
France
May Day rallies: France pension reforms spark anger as tens of thousands protest after election
United Kingdom
World's first 'vertiport' could be used for flying taxis in future
